Celebrating 10 years of Masala’s glory and glamour, the 10th Masala awards were a star studded affair held in Dubai. Masala Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of the Asian community and acknowledge the talent working for the recognition and betterment of the region.

While talking to media our ladylove Mahira informed the audience that she will be taking a break for work this year The lady also shared her sridevi fan moment and we can stop being in awe of her .

This year the Bollywood and Lollywood stars came together to celebrate their win and one could witness the love and respect they have for each other.

The event was attended by Mahira Khan, Mawra Hoccane, Saba Qamar and our very own Meera Ji, whereas, Sridevi, Manish Malhotra, Govinda and Arjun Rampla were spotted along our superstars too.

