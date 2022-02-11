Here’s why people are in love with Mahjabeen Mastaan’s letter to parents

Going back to the initial episodes of Sinf e Aahan, we witnessed Mahjabeen Mastaan as a carefree and privileged girl who is accustomed to comfort and a lavish lifestyle. However, her determination and steadfastness have paved the way for her, in finding a new home at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA).

In the 11th episode that aired last Saturday, Mahjabeen writes a letter to her parents on the instructions of Major Samia. She initially finds it hard to write something to her very parents whom she had just seen fighting. She, however, explains she misses them and tells them about her life at PMA.

Furthermore, she pens down the plethora of emotions she is experiencing at PMA. From seeing everything limited and budgeted to finding challenges interesting, she also talks about the families who lost their loved ones defending the homeland. The enthusiasm and patriotism she puts in her letter were pretty evident. Mahjabeen is also confident she will make sure to be remembered long after she is gone from PMA.

Her mother reads the letter with tears in her eyes, surprised that her Mahjabeen actually has written such a beautiful and emotional letter. Her father too says he is proud of having a daughter like Mahjabeen.

Soon after the upload of the episode on YouTube, people started praising Mahjabeen for describing her emotions so beautifully through the letter.

