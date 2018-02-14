The Internet has become such a blessing that, in a matter of moments, subtle number of clicks can make you a celebrity overnight. Eyes of a huge populace across the world got glued while watching the perfect eye-brow synchronization by the new worldwide sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier in the song, ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. 18 years of age, this exceptional South Indian gorgeousness is in her 1st year of B. Com. Riya (as her friends call her) is a model by profession and got a break through this movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’.

Apparently, not a lot of people really paid attention to the song being played in the background. Even if you have heard it, we can bet, you cannot understand as it is in the Malayalam language.

But, all hell will break loose when we tell you a shocking development about this video, the song, and the movie respectively.

A guy named Saud Abdullah, in his recent video, elaborated the lyrics we hardly noticed because we were so drowned in the wink that video exhibited.

He revealed that words like ‘Khadija’, ‘Muhammad’ and ‘Rasoolullah’ were used extensively in the song that made him a little uncomfortable and curious. However, most of us hardly noticed those words.

Let’s listen to what he has to say.

Guys please watch this video & stop sharing meme video of “Eyebrow Girl”. Details are in my video Report the song on youtube : https://youtu.be/W0fKl43QmIE Posted by Saud Abdullah on Monday, February 12, 2018

After watching the video a couple of times, he decided to look for the lyrics. When he translated the lyrics, he found out that the song mentioned ‘Bibi Khadija’ and our ‘Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH’ which is a dire reason to be disappointed.

This short clip of Varrier winking was sharply extracted from a song of three minutes and seventeen seconds which no one bothered to listen.

As Muslims, such interpretations of our holy figures should not be compromised at any cost. We collectively need to report the music video on Youtube.

However, a First Information Report (FIR), against ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ has been lodged in Falaknuma Police Station, Hyderabad, India. We hope that Indian Government takes strict action against this song as it is hurtful to the Muslim populace of India and the world at large.

What are your views about this song? Also, tag people in order to let them know the reality behind that loving teenage look.

