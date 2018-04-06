ARY Films has a long history of carving out the best direction from extraordinary stories along with the presence of subtle artistes in its projects. It is safe to say that ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ happens to be the pioneer of pantomime movies in the recent wave of cinema revival in Pakistan. The veteran actor, Humayun Saeed along with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Aisha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhary and Sarwat Gillani has played a pivotal part in the grand box office achievement of the movie. With a business of around Rupees Five Hundred Million (500,000,000), Jawani Phir Nahi Ani caps the chart of Pakistani movies’ monetary success.

Comedy is surely a genre which gets ample laud and acknowledgment from the spectators. After massive consistent praise of the visual treat, the makers of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani have decided to make its sequel last year, because people desired for more entertainment of the similar sort. The maestro Humayun Saeed will enthrall in the flick accompanied by power packed performances by Vasay Chaudhry, Uzma Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Ahmed Ali Butt. Meanwhile, Fahad Mustafa, Mawra Hocane, and Kubra Khan will join the crew as a replacement of actors who will not take part in the sequel.

The JPNA2 squad has recently completed the shooting of Istanbul bounded scenes. The celebs are all set for the completion of remaining parts of the movie which is to be shot in Dubai. The movie is all set to gain traction of spectators all across the continents with its uber humorous plot and adroit protagonists.

Recently, Mawra Hocane has posted a photo on her Twitter account which divulged herself standing with few other thespians, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, producer Jerjees Seja and the director, Nadeem Beyg with the caption,” Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 !!! The Gang minus a few #besthumans #EidulAzha Release #JPNA2″ The prima donna looks absolutely excited to work with such a tremendous cast. She has also indicated that the upcoming flick is all set to release on Eid ul Azha.

We hope that the second round of JPNA will exhibit an enticing plot. Other constituents of its massive success lie in the presence of exquisite actors. We are undoubtedly looking forward to the trailer release of this astounding upcoming flick.

