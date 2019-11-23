Maya Ali pens a heartfelt note for mom

Social media has helped our celebrities reveal a bunch of candid moments from their private lives for their fans so that they could know these stars better. Likewise, our favorite diva, Maya Ali has just taken to Instagram to express her love for her mother talking about a few anecdotes.

Related: Maya Ali Celebrates Birthday Amidst Friends And Family

She starts off speaking about how you stay children in front of your parents no matter how old you get. “Today I was sitting with Amma after such a long time and sharing all the things and all of a sudden she hugged me and told me how strong I am, and how proud she is of me,” she wrote. She replied she had learned everything from her.

“But after this emotional episode, I realised one thing, no matter how old you get you always need a hug and cuddle from your parents to relax you and make you stronger,” she continued.

Talking to her mother she wrote, “Amma I love you for everything, for understanding me when I don’t speak a word, when I laugh loud and you’re the one who knows I am trying to hide something, for those moments when I cry, you’re always by my side and saying, “bass bohat ho Gaya rona dhona” (enough of crying) for all the times you pray for me.”

“We as children can’t return how much they do for us, so I request to all, please try and spare some time for them and listen to them, what they want. They are precious and the most important and most valuable relation in the world,” she urged the readers in conclusion.

More power to you Maya! We wish you a life filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments