Maya Ali pens a heartwarming note for mother on her birthday

Social media has helped our celebrities reveal a bunch of candid moments from their private lives for their fans so that they could know these stars better. Likewise, our favorite diva, Maya Ali has just taken to Instagram to express her love for her mother on her birthday.

She starts off speaking about how she is always out of words when it comes to her mom. She writes, “Happy birthday meri pyari Amma, I usually have so much to say, so many things but when it comes to you I get short of words.”

“Amma Meri jan you have always supported me, especially in my worst times when I lose my strength and you stand by my side to tell me I shouldn’t give up.” she continued.

Talking to her mother she wrote, “You became our father when baba went and protected us when we almost lost everything but I knew the fact that I had you.”

“Amma you’re my superwoman, my life and my happiness. May ALLAH bless you with a long life and keep you with us forever and always! Ameen,” she prayed for her in conclusion.

More power to you Maya! We wish you a life filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

