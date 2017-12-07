Revolving around patrimony and its effects, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Saboor Ali’s starrer “Meraas” starts from tonight, 7th Dec, every Thurs at 9 PM.

The story of Meraas revolves around the issue of patrimony and the relationships involved in it. From the trailers we can get an idea that the story revolves around a love triangle between Haris (Played by Mohsin Abbas), Jiya (Played by Saboor) and JahanAara (Played by Sawera Nadeem )

Haris and Jiya are shown as a couple but Haris hates his wife for a reason yet unknown to the audiences.

It will be interesting to see Mohsin Abbas in a completely new avatar being the rude and arrogant man in Jiya’s life who hates her for an unknown reason. Also Sawera Nadeem plays a very powerful character in the drama. The relation between Sawera and Mohsin will be revealed as the story will progress.

“My character is of a very innocent girl who cannot even speak for her right. I was very excited to work with Sawera Nadeem because she is a very senior actor and also my favorite.” -Saboor Ali

Directed by Ali Hassan and written by Hina Aman,Meraas is starting from tonight every Thursday at 9 PM on ARY Digital!

