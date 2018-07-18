ARY Pays Tribute To The Shahanshah-e-Ghazal, Ustad Mehdi Hassan On His 91st Birth Anniversary

Being a singer of over 5000 songs and getting featured in nearly 300 flicks, the ultimate Shahanshah-e-Ghazal, Ustad Mehdi Hassan plays a pivotal role in the popularity of Pakistani film industry in its golden era. We have been hearing his classics like, ‘Pyar Bharay Do Sharmilay Nain’, Ek Naye Morh Per Lay AyeHen Halat Mujhay’ and ‘Mujhay Tum Nazar Say Gira Tw Rahay Ho’ since we were children but the renditions of these songs still resonate in various events.

He belonged to an era when the Pakistani cinema was at the verge of exceptional fame but even the most successful film directors and producers used to feel privileged and honored on getting their songs intoned by Khan Sahab.

If Mehdi Hassan was alive today, he would have been 91 years of age but unfortunately, the legend died in June 2012, due to a severe lung condition, leaving the entire country in tears. His uber emotional and patriotic song, ‘Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai’ still has the capability to give goosebumps to all the spectators.

The majestic, Lata Mangeshkar was moved by his surreal voice, so much so that she once said, “Aisa lagta hai ke unke gale mein Bhagwan boltein hain,” (It feels like God is singing through his voice). The recipient of as many as ten Nigar Awards, Mehdi Hassan also garnered accolades like Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz along with international awards like Gorkha Dakshina Bahu and K. L. Saigal Award.

On the occasion of his 91st birthday, Google has honored him with a doodle. The doodle divulges him with a harmonium, donned in his well-celebrated cream colored Shalwar Kameez, embellished with a dark waistcoat surrounded by candles and his smiling face depicting sheer contentment.

Known as the ‘King of Ghazal’, Ustad Mehdi has been an inspiration to a huge populace, generation to generation, all across the world, from legends like Jagjit Singh to contemporary musicians like Sonu Nigam and Ali Zafar.

We, at ARY Digital, pay a homage to one of the most influential and greatest figures in the entire history of Ghazals. You will be remembered forever, for you have been an epitome of ethereal majesty.

