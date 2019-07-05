Western, Bollywood and Pakistani celebrities take on the Bottle Cap Challenge

Recently, The Transporter and The Fast and the Furious sensation, Jason Statham has taken to Instagram to flaunt his skills with the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’.

This challenge was accepted by abundant fellow celebrities across Hollywood and the videos of the challenge spread like wildfire on social media. Jumping on the bandwagon, the legendary Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has posted his video performing the challenge with an ace. He calls Jason as his idol before posting the video.

The heartthrob, Tiger Shroff also uploaded a video on his Instagram account delineating the challenge blindfolded.

43 years old actress Sushmita Sen posts a set of videos captioning, “Why should boys have all the fun!!!” Her videos feature herself, her daughters Renee and Alisah along with beau Rohman Shawl.

In the world of trends and social media challenges, Pakistanis never shy away to show their talent to the world, reaffirming the fact that they are no less than anybody else. Showing the world that Pakistanis are as talented as anybody in the whole wide world, the immensely talented, Mehwish Hayat has performed the challenge with complete mastery.

As soon as she posted the video, her clip was filled with an outpour of love from celebrities and fans alike, in the comments section under her post.

The prima donna goes on to pass on the challenge to her friends and fellow actors Azfar Rehman and Asad Siddiqui amongst others.

Meanwhile, in a parallel universe, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds tries the challenge but instead of uncapping the bottle from his foot, he rather kicks it and fails the challenge. Let’s have a look.

Which Pakistani celebrity do you think will take the challenge after Mehwish? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

