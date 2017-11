Orignal Sound Track of Mera Aangan

Mera Aangan is a story of Maidah and her family. Situations bring all kinds of twists and turns that force her to take drastic measures. She is the only daughter of her parents and wants to support her family fully, her love for them is endless.

Director: Hussain Saeed

Writer: Doorway Entertainment

Lyrics: Sabir Zafar

Comments

comments