Here’s why people are lauding Mohib Mirza for Dushman-e-Jaan

ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its spectators by bringing pristine yet powerful storylines proving the right actors, script, and direction can literally do wonders. ARY digital’s latest drama, Dushman-e-Jaan is surely an exemplar of method acting combined with a moving story, making it an absolute hit amid viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

It caters the juxtaposition of a rich and a poor household from lifestyle to how the family members interact with each other. Hatim is a spoiled elite boy, who’s ignorant to even his parents because they were not there when he needed them. He co-owns a business and Ramsha is one of his employees. Ramsha, on the other hand, is the breadwinner of her family incorporating her two siblings and father. She is dedicated to her work and family.

Ramsha’s passion and straightforwardness fascinate Hatim, so much so that he starts to care for her. However, a misunderstanding makes Hatim take a drastic and gruesome step, which kills her. She passes away but the guilt and remorse haunt Hatim, to a point where he is unable to sleep.

Mohib Mirza has truly touched the peak of method acting with his portrayal of Hatim. From an arrogant lad to a person who is continuously disturbed by memories and his bad actions, he has proved to be one of the most versatile actors Pakistan has ever produced.

Entertainment aficionados are not only loving Dushman-e-Jaan, but they are also lauding Mohib for such a stupendous display of skills.

Repentance and guilt is bothering Hatim.Superb acting performance by Mohib Mirza and another superb episode of Dushman e jaan.@mohibmirza #DushmaneJaan — Sudha (@sudha_sep) June 10, 2020

Mohib mirza as Hatim ????????????????

What a brilliant actor he is???#MohibMirza #DushmaneJaan pic.twitter.com/KEdgQ1qaoL — Rimsha Malik (@Rimsha_Malik1) June 9, 2020

Dushman e jaan today's ep was so good honestly! @mohibmirza was into the character well done I must say! His guilt, expressions & body language says it all! Suspense is building ???????????????????????????????? — Nimra Amir (@Nimrahamir2000) June 10, 2020

Absolute Gripping episode of #DushmaneJaan. Mohib has performed beyond expectations! Story, performances, direction every bit is compelling! @mohibmirza — s h e r a z (@realsheraz) June 10, 2020

One great drama and the acting is so great #mohibmirza #DushmaneJaan — fuz nadeem (@fuzz2_7) June 10, 2020

What a story and also performance of @mohibmirza

Great ????????#DushmaneJaan — Noori (@silly_and0) June 10, 2020

Mohib Mirza is such a brilliant yet underrated actor. Love how he portrayed Hatim full of repentance & guilt ???????? #DushmaneJaan — Alish. (@alishh2) June 11, 2020

Mohib mirza acting as hatim in dushmane jaan too good.super drama???? — Usama Nawaz (@UsamaNa12116296) June 13, 2020

@mohibmirza Really good to see you on screen after a long time. Powerful performance in #DushmaneJaan ??? — Manaaz (@loachhhh) June 9, 2020

@mohibmirza Zebunnisa (PTV) se Dushman e jaan (ARY) tak ka safar….Best actor.. — Naveed Peerzada (@peerzadanawid) June 14, 2020

This show is awesome @mohibmirza acting is beyond excellence waited so long after deedan for your next show. Totally worth the wait #DushmaneJaan can't wait for the next episode. ??????????????????? https://t.co/ij749cUy6H — *~?Khushii?~* (@Princess1Khushi) June 13, 2020

No borders can stop people’s admiration for Hatim in Dushman-e-Jaan.

#Mohibmirza is one of the most underrated actor.He deserves all the appreciations for performing this role with such perfection. #best

Brilliant portrayal of all shades of Hatim. His guilt & pain has been wonderfully portrayed by @mohibmirza

MOST FAVOURITE SCENE????#DushmaneJaan pic.twitter.com/aHR1YYQUg0 — Komal Bedi???????? (@Komalbedi171) June 12, 2020

Apart from Mohib, Tooba Siddiqui, Madiha Imam, Saba Hamid, and Irfan Khoosat are playing pivotal roles in Dushman-e-Jaan.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

