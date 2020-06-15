Here’s why people are lauding Mohib Mirza for Dushman-e-Jaan

ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its spectators by bringing pristine yet powerful storylines proving the right actors, script, and direction can literally do wonders. ARY digital’s latest drama, Dushman-e-Jaan is surely an exemplar of method acting combined with a moving story, making it an absolute hit amid viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

It caters the juxtaposition of a rich and a poor household from lifestyle to how the family members interact with each other. Hatim is a spoiled elite boy, who’s ignorant to even his parents because they were not there when he needed them. He co-owns a business and Ramsha is one of his employees. Ramsha, on the other hand, is the breadwinner of her family incorporating her two siblings and father. She is dedicated to her work and family.

Ramsha’s passion and straightforwardness fascinate Hatim, so much so that he starts to care for her. However, a misunderstanding makes Hatim take a drastic and gruesome step, which kills her. She passes away but the guilt and remorse haunt Hatim, to a point where he is unable to sleep.

Mohib Mirza has truly touched the peak of method acting with his portrayal of Hatim. From an arrogant lad to a person who is continuously disturbed by memories and his bad actions, he has proved to be one of the most versatile actors Pakistan has ever produced.

Entertainment aficionados are not only loving Dushman-e-Jaan, but they are also lauding Mohib for such a stupendous display of skills.

No borders can stop people’s admiration for Hatim in Dushman-e-Jaan.

Apart from Mohib, Tooba Siddiqui, Madiha Imam, Saba Hamid, and Irfan Khoosat are playing pivotal roles in Dushman-e-Jaan.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

