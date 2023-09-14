Moments that make Tamasha 2 so special

The sequel of Pakistan’s biggest reality show, Tamasha, aka Tamasha 2 or Tamasha Season 2, has become the recent talk of the town for all the right reasons. People from different walks of life living under one roof, trying their best to survive.

Tamasha 2 has entered its second last week with only eight contestants left in the house. Apart from the tasks, Tamasha Ghar has housed some pretty cute moments to cherish for a long time. Let’s have a look at a few.

1. The Caring Badshah



Adnan Siddiqui, the host aka Badshah Salamat of Tamasha, may seem strict, but he has a genuinely caring and soft-hearted personality. He ensures contestants have meals even after they fail tasks, and offers emotional support like letting Rana speak to his mother, even after failing the task. He frequently sends small rewards to uplift the contestants. Adnan’s kindness shines through, making him more than a ‘Tough’ host.

2. The Bro-Code

When the chaos in Tamasha Ghar reached its peak and everyone was just screaming their opinions, the Tamasha boys decided to take a step back. They cleaned the house together, cooked their meals together, and ate together, demonstrating that every chore can be accomplished without an argument.

Moreover, the boys are always there for emotional support for everyone in the house, especially when someone misses a family member or a friend.

3. Playful banters



The Tamasha contestants’ playful banters are sheer entertainment. In one memorable moment, Natasha playfully claimed to be a “lioness,” prompting Ali Sikander to humorously retort with “Eddi tu Sherni,” creating a fun and lighthearted atmosphere. Likewise, during a serious conversation with Aruba and Faizan, Junaid injected a dose of humor by saying, “Jam khatam hogaya toh main kiskay pas jaunga mujhey pata hai Aruba ney khatam kiya hoga,” playfully teasing her in a light-hearted manner.

This is just a glimpse of the many moments that add an extra layer of enjoyment to the Tamasha experience.

4. The Jubilant Return of Zainab

In the second week of the show, contestant Zainab Raza was eliminated, which emotionally affected her close friendships. Her Elimination was heartbreaking for her friends, especially Omer and Aruba, who couldn’t hold back their tears with a profound sense of sadness over her exit.

However, earlier this week, Zainab made an unexpected return to the house. Everyone was asleep when she entered the house and started dancing as the wakeup song played. Initially, her presence went unnoticed, but as soon as her fellow contestants spotted her, an overwhelming sense of contagious joy filled the room.

5. The “Haadia Clips”



On the occasion of Faizan Sheikh and Maham Amir’s wedding anniversary, Faizan received a gift from his wife as a loving gesture and a memory. She sent him doughnuts, and a photo frame, but what stood out the most was their daughter’s hair clip and a napkin. He placed the hair clip on his microphone strap and the napkin next to his pillow. It was a heartwarming and emotional moment witnessing the bond between a father and his daughter.

6. Dani-Chelle & The Bracelet



In Tamasha House, we witnessed many beautiful and genuine bonds and friendships. One of these was between Danish Maqsood and Michelle Mumtaz. During the elimination round, Michelle Mumtaz and Junaid Niazi were both eliminated. As she was bidding farewell to everyone, Danish gave her the bracelet he used to wear all the time as a token of true friendship. Even though Michelle didn’t end up leaving Tamasha Ghar that day, Danish insisted that she keep the bracelet.

7. The Beti Reunion



Contestants had heartwarming reunions with their daughters after a considerable time apart, creating profoundly touching and wholesome moments.

Aruba’s daughter sweetly conveyed that she was well-liked by everyone outside. Junaid’s endearing daughter affectionately called him “Naughty Baba,” adding a cute element to the encounter. Faizan’s daughter, upon seeing her own clip, playfully requested him to return it, radiating innocence. Danish had a surreal morning surprise when his daughter arrived, initially making him question if he was dreaming.

8. The Agha Duo

The arrival of Agha Ali, the brother of Ali Sikander, brought forth the cutest moment as they dedicated a song to each other, sharing tears of joy while singing together.

8. Ali Sikander: The Heart and Soul of Tamasha

With each contestant possessing a unique personality, we introduce ‘The Entertainer of the House,’ aka Ali Sikander. He earned this title from his fans for being the sweetest and most entertaining person in Tamasha House. His ability to understand everyone and immerse himself in the environment, cracking funny jokes and performing acts, he makes sure to entertain every one of us. Here’s wishing him good luck and definitely encouraging him to continue entertaining us.

Which ‘Tamasha Moment’ did you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

By, Bisma Rub Khan,

Emaan Abdul Wahid

Media Science Students,

Currently Interns at ARY Digital Network