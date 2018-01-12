The pretty lady Momina Mustehsan is on a roll since her song Afreen was released, previously being featured in the BBC 100 women list for her work and encouragement for the women’s cricket , Momina has recently received the honor in the Civil Service and Activism category for her acheivements over the years.

Stony Brook Alumni Association features 40 individuals under forty years of age and awards students who have made an impact after graduating from the institute. Momina studied at the stony Brook University, New York and graduated with a double degree in Biomedical Engineering and Applied Mathematics and was awarded with this honor.

The Afreen lady is also known as an influencer for depression and cyber bullying and was also invited to the ISPR headquarters talk about these issues previously. We wish Momina all the very best for her future.

Comments

comments