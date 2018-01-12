Momina Mustehsan adds another accolade to her name!
The pretty lady Momina Mustehsan is on a roll since her song Afreen was released, previously being featured in the BBC 100 women list for her work and encouragement for the women’s cricket , Momina has recently received the honor in the Civil Service and Activism category for her acheivements over the years.
Stony Brook Alumni Association features 40 individuals under forty years of age and awards students who have made an impact after graduating from the institute. Momina studied at the stony Brook University, New York and graduated with a double degree in Biomedical Engineering and Applied Mathematics and was awarded with this honor.
Supremely humbled to be honored 40 Under Forty by @stonybrooku in the category of Civil Service and Activism. And as I accepted this award, I proudly wore my Pakistani flag ???????? , right above the Stony Brook pin – two major parts of my identity. @stonybrookalum #SBU40Under40 ???? @natashajahangir ???? @houseofaphrodite
The Afreen lady is also known as an influencer for depression and cyber bullying and was also invited to the ISPR headquarters talk about these issues previously. We wish Momina all the very best for her future.