Celebrities share adorable photos on Mother’s Day

Arguably every day is a Mother’s Day in Pakistan, because, in accordance with our religion and the society we live in, mothers are the most pivotal fragment of a family, keeping it together like a meshwork having strong bonds. Just like every year the second Sunday of May this year has marked Mothers Day across the world. People have taken to Social Media or otherwise, to pay homage to the countless efforts of their mothers ever since.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Pakistanis have also celebrated the day with zeal. A few celebrities have also taken to Instagram to display the amount of love they carry for their moms with adorable photos and emotional notes.

Owner of the magical voice, Asim Azhar writes, “Every day, hour, minute & second is yours. ? Happy Mother’s Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on May 12, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

The gorgeous Mawra Hocane captions, “Happy Mother’s Day Lover. I shine because you cheer me on. I would be nothing nothing nothing without you. I wish & pray that I’m always the reason for the twinkle in your eyes. Lucky to have you, my best friend forever. My beautiful mama!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on May 12, 2019 at 1:24am PDT

The prima donna has also paid gratitude to her elder sister, Urwa Hocane, “Although older to me just by a year. This beautiful human being here as given me love (and scolding) that is easily comparable to a Mother’s Love. I was blessed to always have double the affection but double the dose too. Growing up it’s been our joke that I’d wish her on #MothersDay later I realized it’s not a joke it’s actually her selflessness & insanely unconditional affection quiet identical to what mothers do. I love you so so so much. I am so thankful for you & the love I have forever. How swiftly you change roles as & what I need of you. Thankyou Thankyou my baby gallll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on May 12, 2019 at 6:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Urwa says, “You’ll always be my first love – #HappyMothersDay my most beautiful person – I Love you Maa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) on May 12, 2019 at 3:50am PDT

The immensely talented, Hira Mani also posts a photo of herself and her momma donned in all while wishing her all the happiness, health and long life.

The dapper, Bilal Abbas Khan uploads a photo of himself laying in his mother’s lap captioning the photo with “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful woman in my life. I’m nothing without you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan) on May 12, 2019 at 3:33am PDT

The stunning Ushna Shah does not only wishes her mother, but also her sisters. She writes, “I am so grateful to God for my greatest blessings; these three women, my guardian angels. Not only did they raise me (and are still raising me????) but they’ve loved and protected me fiercely. They are the strongest women I know and a constant source of inspiration. Thank you for spoiling me, thank you for never letting me know loneliness. I love you all so deep. May I never know a day without either of you. Happy Mother’s day Mama, Icha and my Moon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) on May 12, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

The handsome actor-cum-plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza also writes a heartfelt note for his mother on Mother’s Day. He says, “Dearest Amma, Happy Mother’s Day!! To the woman who believed with every fiber of her being that her son was special and that he was put on this earth to do big things…I am not sure if I am blessed with a lot of talents or not…but I am damn sure your belief in me drove me to acquire all those talents…Amma…I am what I am today because of your belief in me! Thank you for giving me this gift of self-belief!! Forever indebted…!! P.s I may misbehave sometimes, but I love you more than anything in this world….you make my world a special place!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mirza (@fahadzmirza) on May 12, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

His wife, Sarwat Gillani pens, “To my hero, my best friend, and my first crush! Thank you for always being there to pick me up, raise me higher and cuddle me when I needed it the most. I love you Ma! Happy Mother’s Day! ?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on May 12, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

The heartthrob Junaid Khan, the breathtaking Humaima Malik and her younger brother Feroze Khan have also posted adorable photos of their mothers and themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on May 12, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on May 12, 2019 at 12:06am PDT

Armeena Khan wishes her mother and all the mothers out there, “It’s only when I’ve gone out into the big wide world that I’ve realized how extraordinary and rare you are as a mother. Thank you for raising me up to be strong and independent. You are my rock. I love you, mama. #happymothersday to all the beautiful, wonderful mothers out there. ??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on May 12, 2019 at 3:50am PDT

The suave, Ali Rehman says, “Happy Mothers Day to my lifeline! To the woman who is the most. The most loving mother and the most selfless and kindest human being on earth. Life is surely nothing when it isn’t shared with you. There aren’t enough words in this world that can describe my love for you. Thank you for tolerating and picking up my whiny ass (case in point this picture), and thank you for always being incredible! I am eternally grateful to Allah for you, mother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) on May 12, 2019 at 7:41am PDT

Actor Adeel Hussain has written a moving note for her mother which says, “Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible soul who brought me here in 78 when she was 19 something and has always loved being a mother and convinced us in the toughest times that she’s doing what she’s here to do. A single-minded, caregiver, positive vibe with a kind of non-overbearing wisdom which seems more precious by the day. She also taught me to drive when I was 14. I’m just glad she’s around, living and smiling with her two sons. Thank you Roohi Najam. For being the best mother to both your children and being such light of beauty, resilience, compassion and unceasing support. Lucky to be your son. Can only hope to give u some of the blessings you’ve so generously and unceasingly showered us with. Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeel Husain (@adeelhusain78) on May 12, 2019 at 1:15am PDT

With all these beauteous wishes and heartwarming notes, we wish all the mothers a very happy belated Mothers Day. May all of us always have our mother’s support, love, and presence all our life.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments