The situation in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha has become very tough for Saad. With his father passing away all of a sudden and the entire loan predicament, as he reaches to meet his wife or apparently to take her home from Anabia’s, he is stunned to see her speaking to the only person in this world he could not handle her talking to; Areeb. As he gets closer, he finds out it is not just a regular conversation but the person she had almost gotten married to, was asking her to break the marriage with Saad.

Sure, Maheer asks Areeb to go away and that she has accepted Saad as her life partner, but she also asks him to leave the kitchen because she apparently does not want him to stand in the scorching heat of the kitchen because she cares for him.

But what about Saad? Whose care does he deserve? An unemployed person, now the only breadwinner of the family, who has just realized that he has to return a heft loan he does not know anything about, with a wife who does not really care for him. Or does she?

The teaser for the 23rd episode delineates Maheer sitting with Areeb for a meal in a restaurant and Saad’s encounter with Areeb in apparently an office the latter owns. How do you think will Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.