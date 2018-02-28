In Pakistan, every day we hear different stories about children that are being killed, raped, forced into crimes, prostitution, and beggary around us. While we often like to complain, there are only a few of us who want to go a step ahead and actually do something about it.

We see viral pictures of various families take their maids to eateries and leave them unguarded outside the restaurants or on the floor but hardly few show the opposite.

And one must admit, that it takes utter bravery to actually go out and do something for the underprivileged. Nadia Jamil, a veteran actor, and philanthropist has retained the faith of numerous people in humanity when she tweeted that she adopted two street children.

Her older child, Sabir worked in a brick kiln ten years ago meanwhile her younger child Azaad was stabbed and burnt two years ago when she found them. She said that they are currently studying in a school, soaring in confidence.

10yrs ago my older ws a child slave at a brick kiln & 2yrs ago my younger ws a street child,stabbed & burned till he could not speak.2day they are both doing so well in school & soaring in confidence MashAllah! Amazing,kind,respectful sons 2 a proud Ma! Save a child,save R future pic.twitter.com/wbt7GwMHmJ — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) February 21, 2018

In another tweet, she said that she was astonished to witness the transformation those kids went through. She called Sabir ‘Stoic’ and named Azaad as her ‘Chipmunk’ while having a fun time with them.

Three of my four. Lazy Miru, Stoic Sabir, and my chipmunk Azaad.

2 Cool 4 Us Teen locked in his room ???? Cant believe this strong, quietly confident Sabir is the same frightened baby I picked up from a brick kiln, & my naughty over confident happy chipmunk Azaad once had no voice pic.twitter.com/QYR7TBe7aT — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) February 25, 2018

Azaad, being the younger one, happen to be a hyper one. Jamil uploaded a video of the cute lad dancing.

Uff my little one is such a little munchkin MashAllah. See!?! No matter how much a child is tortured & hurt, you can be fix the hurt and make the child confident and rocking it! All you need is love! Love is ALL you need! And YOU have it in you! We all do. Let’s spread that love! pic.twitter.com/ksSwBgBrcC — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) February 25, 2018

Before leaving for England, she hugged her children and asked her fans to pray for their happiness and success in life.

Tomorrow I leave for Cambridge again. A heavy heart leaves behind my home here,my family,my pets,my friends but most of all my 2 sons. My 2 beautiful gifts from Allah. Sabir & Azaad. Please pray for their happiness & success in life. They are strong. MA. But they are children???????? pic.twitter.com/gSW1xGaL3w — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) February 25, 2018

Nadia Jamil raises her voice on every issue this country faces. She has been involved in various humanitarian campaigns to seek a better living for a populace that has lack of resources.

What do you have to say about this philanthropic gesture by our superstar Nadia Jamil? Tell us in the comments below.

