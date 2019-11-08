Neelam Muneer is impressed by KPK education system

Known for her exceptional acting in Dil Mom Ka Diya, Ulfat, aka Neelam Muneer is pretty active on her Instagram account. She not only posts her photos but is also vocal on various social issues, educating her followers about different things. She is one of the few Pakistani celebrities who are condemning the atrocities in occupied Kashmir every alternative day, if not every day.

Recently, while visiting Peshawar, the starlet took to Instagram to share her views regarding the new educational system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Peshawar makes me feel at home. I am so impressed by the new education system of KPK, it was great seeing kids getting quality education for free.”

She also lauded the teachers of the province who are “really committed to change KPK for better.”

This is not the first time the Maang actress has spoken about the efforts done by the government of Pakistan. Neelam has also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his UNGA address for standing firm in the face of adversity by the Modi government in Kashmir.

When Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman threatened the government during his ongoing protest, the diva wrote about how his words were hurtful and the country cannot afford anarchy or civil disobedience.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

