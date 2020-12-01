Behold: ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ is in the works

Just when the dramas being aired on ARY Digital are topping all charts of viewership, Six Sigma Production, in collaboration with ARY Digital has just started shooting for another upcoming blockbuster visual delight, ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’.

Related: Here’s how ARY Digital dramas are being dominated by women

From the cast incorporating Mohib Mirza and Sana Javed, coming together in a drama for the first time ever, to the utterly thrilling and nail-biting storyline, the drama will certainly have a bunch of surprises. Sonia Mishal and Jinaan Hussain are also included in the ensemble cast of Neeli Zinda Hai.

The Ruswai actress, Sana Javed, took to Instagram to post a photo of her character ‘Neeli’ from the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Khasara starlet Sonia Mishal also uploaded a photo of her character ‘Sumbul’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mishal official (@soniamishalofficial)

Teasing her followers with the genre of the upcoming project, she uploaded another photo and wrote, “Not your every day horror story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mishal official (@soniamishalofficial)

Helmed by the ‘Tich Button’ and ‘Prem Gali’ director, Qasim Ali Mureed, Neeli Zinda Hai is penned by Adeel Razzak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mishal official (@soniamishalofficial)

What about the drama are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments