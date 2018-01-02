Nibah is a story about a happy family living together. When they had each other; they had everything because there is nothing like family love and togetherness.

Saiqa is a housewife; She belongs to an elite class family and she is contended with her life. She has everything a housewife dreams for. Her family is her world which is glued together just because of her love.

Shaheer is the breadwinner of the family. He has a perfect family who fight, share, love, laugh and live together.

Mubashir, Saira & Feeni are their children. They were living a joyful life. Their happiness gets into stake and trouble when Saiqa gets diagnosed with cancer that shakes their world terribly.

Sofia is another lead of the story. She is the school teacher of those kids. She is over-age & not married yet. She was engaged to her cousin in a very young age and she is still waiting for him. Majid is that cousin who after getting married leaves her because he was never interested in her.

Saiqa before dying takes promise from Shaheer to get married again for the sake of their children. Shaheer was forced to get married to Sofia and so as Sofia was enforced to get married again to live the rest of her life. Shaheer on the very first day of their marriage tells Sofia that this marriage is only because of his children and he has no other reason to live with her. Sofia accepts the this cruel reality and starts compromising. She tries her level best to give his children a love of a mother; but they hate her and they are making all efforts to kick her out of their house.

Will Sofia ever get the place of Saiqa? Will they accept her? Will they end up being a happy family that lives together?

To know watch NIBAH every Thursday at 8:00 pm on ARY Digital.

Director: AABIS RAZA

Writer: RADAIN SHAH-

Cast:

Asif Raza Mir as Shaheer

Savera Nadeem as Saiqa

Abdul Ahad Khan as Mubashir

Anzeela Abbasi as Saira

Amir Qureshi as Majid

Amina Sheikh as Sofia

Kunwar Nafees

Sundas Tariq

Syed Muhammad Ahmed

Timing :

Watch 'NIBAH' Every Thursday at 08 :00 pm only on ARY Digital.

