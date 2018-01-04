Aamina Sheikh is currently ruling our hearts with her performance in Khudgarz , Nibah is another serial in which we will be watching her in another interesting role where she plays a sober girl married to ASif Raza Mir.

Starring Aamina Sheikh, Saweera Nadeem and Asif Raza Mir in the lead roles teasers of Nibah proved it to be a serial worth watching.

Directed by Aabis Raza, the teasers indicate Asif Raza Mir and Saweera Nadeem as a couple but he marries Aamina Sheikh as well and brings her home. The serial seems to be a roller coaster of emotions where we see Asif’s children not very happy with their second mother. We also see Sawera talking to Asif Raza Mir saying that I asked you to bring a mother for kids and not to fall in love with her.

Asif, Sawera and Aamina will be an interesting lead to watch on screen , Big Bang Productions is busy giving us hits after hits and we cannot be more happy!

