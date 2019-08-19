Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are having the best time of their life!

Known for sprinkling charm through her Morning Show, Good Morning Pakistan, the gorgeous, Nida Yasir is loved by abundant people worldwide. The topics she includes in her shows make her one of the most favorite hosts of all time. Be it an issue or a festival, she presents programs on any topic with complete mastery.

Her husband Yasir Nawaz is no less when it comes to adequate talent. The actor and producer is famous for his recent venture Dil Mom Ka Diya opposite Neelum Muneer that had become one of the highly praised and watched dramas in the history of Pakistani television.

The duo does not only look exuberant on screen, but they also have a pretty adorable family time vacationing as well. Currently, the couple is in Europe, spending some quality time with each other and the photos they are posting will make you think of going on a vacation right away.

The cuties visit Greece and show us how magnificent is it, having your loved one taking photos of you amid such grandeur.

Oia Santorini is renowned for its whitewashed houses with rugged clifftops, perfectly carved to overlook a gorgeous water caldera.

The diva’s fashion game is always on point. Have a look at Nida donning Western outfit with complementing accessories.

Traveling with your better half is certainly the best feeling in this universe and this photograph with this caption pretty much reaffirm it.

The morning show host posts a set of photos from Mykonos Island looking super sleek and smart, donned in perfect trendy travel attire.

The couple then visits London and these photos have pretty much all constituents of London; the London Eye, Big Ben, Double Decker Bus and the picturesque architecture.

And finally, the power-couple meets Nusret Gökçe aka the famous Salt Bae in his restaurant.

Not only have they met him, but Salt Bae also served food to the couple. Pretty grand. No?

Well, we wish the couple best for their on and off-screen life filled with health, happiness, and love galore.

