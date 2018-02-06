There is only one thing in the world which has no rights and wrongs and that is Love. It’s pure, it’s magical and it has no rationales. When you are in love, everything seems to be fair and justified, even if it costs all the existing relations.

Presenting the highly anticipated love story of this season; Noor ul Ain, that is going to ignite the spark of love and affection in all the spectators.

Noor ul Ain is a beautiful love story of Noor ul Ain (Sajal Aly) and Khizar (Imran Abbas). They elope to get married and leave their houses to make their own house hoping that love will handle the trick. They marry each other against the wishes of their parents and society, thinking that a life without love is going to be no life at all. Not knowing that; it was just the beginning because love never comes alone; it always comes with its own conditions!

International singer Zeb Bangash and talented Ali Sethi sang the OST of Noor Ul Ain which has already become a hit. Top of it, a lot of people are seen singing the song even though the drama hasn’t released yet.

Is love enough to keep a relationship strong? Is that the only requirement for life? Or it’s more about stressing on the problems couples deal with and work through in order to maintain a relationship?

Directed By:

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat

Written By:

Edison Idrees Masih

Cast:

• Sajal Aly

• Imran Abbas

• Marina Khan

• Irfan Khoosat

• Iffat Omar

Watch this fabulous love story from 10th Oct, Every Saturday at 8:00 pm. To follow up with this drama, click here.

Comments

comments