Noori’s Ali Noor hospilized- needs liver transplant

The frontman of Pakistani rock band Noori, Ali Noor has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Islamabad in severe condition and needs an urgent liver transplant.

Musician Rakae Jamil who is also Ali’s cousin has taken to social media on Tuesday to appeal for potential donors within 48 hours calling it a matter of “life and death.”

People in Islamabad, please help out if you can..This is for Ali Noor I hope we can find a donor as soon as possible. May Allah bless him, give him health and give him & his family the strength to get through this time. Ameen pic.twitter.com/O4y4C5VM79 — Ahmad Butt (@itsthepianoguy) July 2, 2019

His uncle Azam Jamil explains the reason for his condition to be doctors’ negligence and that he needs a liver transplant in the next 48 hours.

My nephew Ali Noor of Noori is very seriously ill. Doctors have messed up his hepatitis treatment. He needs a liver transsplant in 48 hours. Please pray. — Azam Jamil (@AzamJamil53) July 2, 2019

His brother, Ali Hamza has also penned down a note shedding light on the entire situation. He asks fans, “Guys!! No need to panic as yet. Inshallah Ali Noor will be back on his feet very soon!”

“He has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A. There is possibility of liver damage, but he’s being monitored by the best in the business,” he shares.

Talking about the liver donors he says, “As for needing a liver donor, the doctors are saying that we do need to have people on standby, but they can only be family members – our local law does not allow outside of family donors.”

Related: You will definitely start singing this song all the time after reading this!

However, he writes, “But more than anything, most probably, Inshallah Inshallah we won’t have to go that route. We are already seeing improvement in Ali Noor’s condition.”

He asks fans, friends, and family to pray that Ali Noor recovers in full form, “It’s very important at this stage that we sit at our respective abodes and just pray for Ali Noor’s recovery.”

Lastly, he pens, “THERE IS NO NEED FOR A BLOOD DONOR, AND THE ONLY LIVER DONOR IF NEED BE WOULD BE A FAMILY MEMBER!”

We hope and pray Manwa Re intoner gets better soon. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments