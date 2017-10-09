Human beings have become so materialistic that their only focus is on monetary gains. Their hearts have become so tough that they are not willing to accept God’s greatest blessing in shape of daughters. This story narrates the life of Naheed who has three pretty daughters from Sadiq living in a joint family. Sadiq is the head of family after the demise of his elder brother.

Sadiq’s obsession of having a boy has blinded him so badly that rather then considering his daughters as blessing, treats them very badly. When Naheed delivers her fourth daughter, Sadiq denounces her and marries Anila the widow of his elder brother to quench his lust for boy.

Disgracing his first wife in the lust of having a boy from his second wife…

Writer: Faiza Iftikhar

Director: Badar Mehmood

Cast:

Saima Noor as Naheed

Sajid Hasan as Sadiq

Sabreen Hisbani as Anila

Ayesha Khan as Dadu

Naheed Shabbir,

Ali Abbas,

Akhter Hasnain,

Mariam Ansari,

Saboor Ali,

Farah and others.

