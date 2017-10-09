The Official OST of Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai | Title Song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | With Lyrics
Human beings have become so materialistic that their only focus is on monetary gains. Their hearts have become so tough that they are not willing to accept God’s greatest blessing in shape of daughters. This story narrates the life of Naheed who has three pretty daughters from Sadiq living in a joint family. Sadiq is the head of family after the demise of his elder brother.
Sadiq’s obsession of having a boy has blinded him so badly that rather then considering his daughters as blessing, treats them very badly. When Naheed delivers her fourth daughter, Sadiq denounces her and marries Anila the widow of his elder brother to quench his lust for boy.
Disgracing his first wife in the lust of having a boy from his second wife…
Writer: Faiza Iftikhar
Director: Badar Mehmood
Cast:
- Saima Noor as Naheed
- Sajid Hasan as Sadiq
- Sabreen Hisbani as Anila
- Ayesha Khan as Dadu
- Naheed Shabbir,
- Ali Abbas,
- Akhter Hasnain,
- Mariam Ansari,
- Saboor Ali,
- Farah and others.