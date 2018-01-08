In a very short span of time Omer Shahzad has made a name for himself, Omer will be soon seen in Jawaani Phir nahi aani 2 and we all are excited for that.

We have seen Omer sharing his singing skills on his social accounts and were anxiously waiting for him to release any of his song/single soon and we figured out that this is finally happening. Omer has shared a recent picture with him in a studio infront of the mic and one can hint towards him recording a song!

Besides being a great actor, a very handsome model , Omer is an amazing singer too.The star was discovered in 2011 during a model hunt and his career started from that. From modelling to acting and now singing, there’s so stopping him literally.

All our best wishes are with the starlet.

