Pakistani celebrities watch Indo-Pak encounter with zeal!

The extensively anticipated cricket game of the world cup had just been played in Manchester yesterday between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and the amount of attention it garnered is beyond words could tell. The stadium was jam-packed throughout the game and so were the Manchester streets.

Amid constant tension in the atmosphere, a few Pakistani celebrities managed to watch the game in Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal witnessed the historic match with singer Ali Zafar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ali Zafar had also been telling about the weather conditions in the city.

He also sang a line from ‘November Rain’ while it was played in the stadium.

The astoundingly surreal Marwa Hocane also came to support green shirts in their contest against the blue shirts.

The prima donna was all despaired watching Pakistani fall of wickets one after another. All Pakistani fans can totally relate to this look on her face.

The immensely talented, Zainab Abbas put up a photo on her Instagram account standing with the suave Ranveer Singh and the Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram.

We have watched him act like a king. Little did we know he also carries a big heart. Have a look at Ranveer condoling a sorrowed Pakistani fan.

The girl with a magical voicebox, Momina Mustehsan also graced the match with her presence. She wishes luck to the Pakistani team in a video uploaded by the social media sensation Momin Saqib.

The latter was gutted by the disturbing performance of Pakistan. He spoke his heart out to a reporter and this is unarguably the voice of all Pakistani cricket fans.

Celebrities back in the country were also excited for the game, so much so that they posted photos to laud the team before the match. Have a look at the supermodel Nadia Hussain with her children all revved up for the Indo Pak encounter.

However, as soon as the match came to an end, she edited this photo with a few emoticons depicting disappointment and anger on the performance.

The dapper Fahad Mustafa took to Twitter to post a photo with Humayun Saeed facing a cricket stadium with the caption, “Han bhai @saeedhumayun hum hi chaltay phir” (We would have gone, Humayun Saeed), to which the legend replied, “Yeah lets go brother…:)”

While their partner of JPNA2, Ahmed Ali Butt tweeted, “No opportunity to me missed. If you do that than be ready to pay the price.”

No opportunity to me missed. If you do that than be ready to pay the price #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) June 16, 2019

And the heartthrob Osman Khalid Butt chose to tweet a banter of how people will start saying “cricket has won.”

Dekhen, asal jeet cricket ki hui h-

Whoops, too soon. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 16, 2019

Annie Khalid asked the team not to play “with hearts.”

Team Pakistan quit playing games with our heart ???????????? #PAKvIND — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) June 16, 2019

The match had truly been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Pakistan will face South Africa on 23rd June. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

