Having started grabbing a place in Indian awards from ‘Tera Honay Laga Hoon’ in 2010, the heartthrob, Atif Aslam has never looked back ever since. Despite the ban on Pakistani actors in B’Town movies, the dashing singer has recently been nominated in the Filmfare awards 2017 for ‘Tere Sang Yara’ proving himself to be one of the favorite singers India has ever gotten.

The legendary Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had ruled over international music industry for years and now, his grandson, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been making his grandfather proud for over a decade. From ‘Tum Jo Aaye’ in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai to ‘Dagabaaz Re’ in Dabangg, our favorite, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has never failed to entertain us.

Abundant other contemporary singers like Ali Zafar, Shiraz Uppal, maestro Abeda Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Arif Lohar, Mustafa Zahid and Adeel Chaudhry also lent their voices for Bollywood numbers giving the movies an absolute euphoric feel.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new song, ‘Ishtehaar’ from the film Welcome To New York ignited an outrage when musician turned politician, Minister Babul Supriyo, aka ‘Babul Ji’ demanded the song to be re-sung by a local artist because of India’s escalated tensions with Pakistan, asking for a temporary ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Spreading love and peace in the entire fan circle, Khan tweeted,

In midst of so much being said all I can say is music has no boundaries and thank everyone for showing so much love for the songs which I am a part of…… pic.twitter.com/ZjoZstjS1c — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 20, 2018

‘Babu Ji’ further clarified that he got no issues with the singers personally but Pakistani nationality is the only hassle. He tweeted,

Khan, with ultimate grace, proved to be a peaceful Pakistani and a true definition of a gentleman. He replied,

‘Babu Ji’ also said that he still doesn’t know why Atif Aslam was chosen to sing the extensively viral song “Dil Diyan Gallan” from Ek Tha Tiger especially when Arijit Singh could have done a much better job at it. He also said that he feels distressed whenever he hear Pakistani artists on Indian FM radio stations.

However, Indian populace has already fallen in an irreversible love with Pakistani singers and their exquisite songs. Have a look.

We wish Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and all the singers performing with an ace in India a very best of luck.

