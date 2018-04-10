In Pictures: ‘Parchi’ Sensation, Mahenur Ties Knot Amidst Close Ones

Known as Natasha after her debut in Parchi, Mahenur Haider is one of the gorgeous faces Pakistan has ever gotten. The epitome of beauty has just tied the knot in momentous wedding festivities. The richness of music and dance moves in all events have varied, however, the only thing that has remained constant is her beauteous personification throughout this eventful occasion.

She looks absolutely regal ever since her first Dholki in this gold gown.

Her surreal makeup has been done by none other than her sister in law, Zarpash Mustapha.

She carries her A-game persona to her Nikkah reception.

What an absolute charmer!

Her spouse, Zarrar Mustapha, also looks dapper. They both look fabulous together.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for, the Nikkah ceremony.

The gorgeous bride gives a grand entry along with her cute parents.

Our Parchi girl pulls off such a heavy outfit with absolute grace.

This smile will surely sweep Zarrar off his feet.

An astounding bride with an exquisite stage, a perfect combo.

Immense love from her mother and sister in laws is phenomenal.

The couple looks just perfect. They both are complementing each other just the right amount of love oozing out of them. Awww!

OMG! Adorbs!!

So, this is how their family looks. A bunch of pretty people. Mashallah!

Mandatory shaadi stuff happening here. Have a look.

The mantra of Mahenur in her wedding days happens to be, eat, sleep, slay, repeat, quite literally! The exceptional beauty looks completely on point in this outfit.

The daddy’s princess looks like a legit princess here.

These two can’t stop looking the cutest.

Them lovey-dovey poses are all for a win.

We wish Mahenur and Zarrar, a very happy life ahead, with loads of love and prosperity.

Give us your views about these gorgeous photos in the comments section below.

