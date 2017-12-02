Makers IRK films, ARY Films and Arif Lakhani Films on Saturday released the much-awaited trailer of Hareem Farooq starrer “Parchi” in a star studded event at Karachi’s Nueplex cinemas.



Grand entry by team #parchi at the trailer launch event today in #karachi Releasing on 5th jan 2018 in cinemas #aryfilms #irkfilms #ariflakhanifilms #madeinpakistan A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Parchi’s cast gave a dhamak e dar entry in the trailer launch.

As the 2 minute 57 seconds trailer suggests, the movie starring Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar , Usman Mukhtar , Shafqat Cheema is a fun filled drama with all the necessary ingredients to keep audiences hooked to their seats.

Hareem sizzles in almost every scene in the trailer and the two songs are beautifully filmed and choreographed by Usman Ali Butt, “Billo” steals everbody’s heart on her each move.

The movie will hit the cinemas on January 5th, 2018. Till then enjoy PARCHI’s trailer

