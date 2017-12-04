The grand, witty and bold, Parchi’s trailer was released in a star studded premier recently in Karachi. From entry of the cast to the latkas and jhatkas of Hareem, everything kept us so much hooked to it. Drama, romance, humor and friendship is what Parchi’s trailer showcases from the looks. Ali Rehman Khan in the street boy’s character looks just so perfect for Bash’s role and vivacious Hareem on the other side plays a gangster who helps people in need.

“Our vision was to make a movie on a unique concept that has all the essential elements in it. Parchi has comedy, action, music and a pinch of romance which makes it a complete package,” stated Imran Raza Kazmi, the producer of the movie.

“After receiving such an over-whelming response to the trailer, I can’t wait for the audiences to see the movie. I have done a very different character in this movie and I loving the feedback so far,” stated, Hareem Farooq, the co-producer of Parchi.

“The entire team of Parchi has worked really hard to make Parchi possible. The dedication and hard-work of the entire team can be seen in the trailer itself. We hope the audiences enjoy the movie,” shared Arif Lakhani, the third co-producer of the movie.

Jerjees Seja, CEO ARY Digital Network and Co-Producer said, “ARY Films has always believed in the movies released under its banner. We have high expectations from Parchi as it not only has an amazing cast, but an excellent director and story-line.”

The three minute trailer purely and truly features the “Sweetness” Hareem Farooq in the “Madam Sahab” avatar with kohl filled eyes and the gangster attitude, the twists and turns in the trailer were enough to keep the audience glued to their seats for the complete trailer. The film also feature a dance number “Billo Hai” which surely is the dance number of the year!! Choreographed by the much talented Osman Khalid Butt “Billo Hai” has pumped up our energy to dance at its beats.

