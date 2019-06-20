Celebrities shower love and wishes for the trailer launch of Parey Hut Love

ARY Films has a history of outdoing itself to set benchmarks that can be achieved by only ARY Films. Be it comedy, thriller, romance or action, ARY Films has set and maintained its legacy of churning out one after another astoundingly impactful movies.

After the release of the patriotic flick Sherdil and the trailer release of Meera’s Baaji, ARY Films is all set to transcend the boundaries of majesty with the trailer release of the highly anticipated movie ‘Parey Hut Love’ which is scheduled to release tomorrow, the 21st of June 2019.

Apart from the grandeur Parey Hut Love depicts, it also accumulates an ensemble cast comprising a bunch of top-notch artists ranging from Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Ahmed Ali Butt to Hina Dilpazeer, Rachel Viccaji, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Shahbaz Shigri and others.

Ahead of the film’s official trailer release, abundant A-list celebrities have taken to social media to express love and best wishes for Parey Hut Love and the marvelous team behind it.

The surreal, Mahira Khan, who is also an integral part of the flick sends a “special message” for her team of Parey Hut Love. She wishes the cast and crew well and says, “I will be hooting and rooting and cheering for all of you.”

The super-bubbly leading lady Maya Ali shows love to her fans asking them to watch the trailer of her movie on the 21st of June.

The ultra-versatile Humayun Saeed looks forward to the movie and calls it a “huge movie.” He asks all his fans to watch the movie because it has a “brilliant cast.”

The energetic Fahad Mustafa also showers her blessing for the entire team of Parey Hut Love. He calls Ahmed Ali Butt as his most favorite actor and we absolutely agree, from the pristine acting he has displayed in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (JPNA2).

Ahmed Ali Butt playfully tells his fans and followers about the upcoming trailer launch of PHL.

The suave, Fawad Khan wishes “Parey Hut Love a very successful release this Eid.” He also asks his fans to go and watch the movie.

“Asim Raza is one the finest directors this country has ever produced,” singer Hadiqa Kiyani says. She also shares details about her song in the movie.

The magical Aima Baig also sheds light on her song, calling PHL as the most awaited film of the entire year.

Even Rachel Viccaji is super excited for the trailer release. Have a look at this video clip if you do not believe us.

Writer and actor Vasay Chaudhary calls the upcoming trailer of PHL as the “biggest trailer” and we could not agree more.

Parey Hut Love’s trailer is all set to release tomorrow, however, the movie releases this Eid Ul Adha. What about Parey Hut Love excites you the most? have your say in the comments’ section below.

