Parey Hut Love has hands down the most surreal music album!

After the release of Parey hut Love’s first song Ik Pal, that got huge traction in all horizons of the world, the music album of the movie has just been unveiled and it sounds as surreal as it gets. With six songs in the list, the Parey Hut Love music album is a juxtaposition of upbeat numbers to romantic tunes to sad songs, tailor-made for all sorts of moods you will possess.

The first song Behka Na is a melodious romantic song in the voice of Ali Tariq and Harshdeep Kaur, directed by the immensely talented, Azaan Sami Khan. Azaan has also played piano for the song with violin by Suresh Lalwani and flute by Papu Saeen. Behka Na is written by the director Asim Raza.

The next song, Ik Pal is a perfect wedding song that will get everyone on their feet for a groove. The song is intoned by Hadiqa Kiani and Harshdeep Kaur with Punjabi vocals by Suhas Sawant. Shakeel Sohail has provided lyrics to Ik Pal.

Sung by Jimmy Khan, Haye Dil comes next in the list. It is an upbeat song that will ignite just the right amount of oomph in your heart. The music of this song is given by Azaan while it is written by Asim. Meghdeep Bose is on the guitar for this song.

The song Balma Bhagora is a faster song that could be called the ultimate party anthem of the year. The stunning Aima Baig has lent her voice for the song with the protagonists Sheheryar Munawar and Ahmed Ali Butt rapping with complete mastery. This song is also written by Asim along with Ahmed Ali Butt.

Morey Saiyan is unarguably the most comforting and soothing song of the entire year. Sung by the majestic Zeb Bangash, this song is a potpourri of love, magic and euphoria blended together to synchronize with the music created by Sanjeev Sen on Tabla, Laxmi Sharma on Dholak and Ravi Chari on Sitar. Asim has put this song into words with his pen.

Sung by the maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the rendition of legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Zehal-e-Miskeen hits just the right cords with each passing second. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice and Azaan Sami Khan’s astounding music make this song a home of tranquility to the ears and to the heart. Albeit being the longest song of the album, we could not get enough of it and we are certain you would agree.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year” starring Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Hina Dilpazeer, and others, is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

Which song from the Parey Hut Love album do you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

