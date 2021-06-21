Come, fall in love with Ali Zafar’s unplugged rendition of Pehli Si Muhabbat

The unplugged version of the OST of Pakistani drama Pehli Si Muhabbat has just been dropped by Ali Zafar and calling it pure magic would just be an understatement, for, all its constituents are in perfect synchronization.

The ultimate Rockstar of Pakistan, Ali Zafar, sits in a chair in front of a piano as he sings the surreal song. Composed by the talented Goher Mumtaz, and penned by Asad Shah, the OST of Pehli Si Muhabbat (PSM) is not merely a song, but it is a journey that will take you directly to the tale of the first love.

The unplugged rendition of Pehli Si Muhabbat has almost reached half a million views on YouTube with 42,000 likes and thousands of comments from people across the world.

Recently in Pehli Si Muhabbat, Rakshi is being forced to marry Sikandar but he asks Zainab to choose him if she wants Rakshi to be left alone. Moreover, both Aslam and Rakshi are heartbroken as their future of togetherness has blurred.

Helmed by renowned director Anjum Shahzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar, PSM features superstars like Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), Shabbir Jan, Saba Faisal, Rabia Butt, Nausheen Shah, and Uzma Hasan in pivotal roles.

