Millions of fans rejoiced as the chaotic albeit heartwarming love story of Basit and Ayesha in ‘Habs’ ended its 33-episode-long journey on a positive note.

The story wrapped up Tuesday night as the protagonists chose to prioritize their love and forgiveness, and above all family and their to-be-born child over misunderstandings and circumstances. The two individuals who faced lifelong suffering since their childhood did not want the same for their kid and hence, Ayesha ended up forgiving Basit for the sake of her daughter and for her own comfort and solace.

Although she had a chance to raise her child alone and could have let Basit move out of the country, she chose for her daughter not to suffer from any sort of insecurities like herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

What was most important in the pleasing ending was how the makers did not give all the attention to the protagonists only and wrapped the story of each of the supporting characters, be it Bano, Zoya, or Bobby Phuppo in an equally beautiful way.

While we are definitely in awe of the finale moments of the poetic storyline, let’s have a look at how the fans are reacting to the ending of ‘Habs’.

‘Habs’ – the debut directorial of Musaddiq Malek was indisputably one of the recent plays on television which was much ahead of its time and left a lasting impression and an unforgettable lesson for the audience, redefining the ‘perfect relationship’ on the way.

Given the smashing TRP numbers and YouTube views, the success of ‘Habs’ was not limited to Pakistan but proved to be a hit in several countries.

Apart from the A-list actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in the lead, the ensemble supporting cast of the show also featured Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Janice Tessa, Dania Enwer, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam among others.

Habs | Poetry in motion

Writer Aliya Makhdoom penned the affectionate storyline of the title, while the debut director Musaddiq Malek helmed with the direction that received applause from fans all over the world.

If you haven’t watched the heart-melting finale yet, click on the link below to stream now only on ARY Zap.

Habs I Only on ARY Zap