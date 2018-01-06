Winter is the most awaited season as well as almost everybody’s favorite season to enjoy. From wearing shawls to boots and eating fish to dry fruits, people just can’t resist enjoying this season.

But, taking care of the skin is one of the issues and “petroleum jelly” is the solution to every problem.

Do you know you cannot only use petroleum jelly to protect your skin but it can be used for many beauty hacks that can save your money?

THICKEN YOUR LASHES:

Don’t like to put mascara? No problem! Coat your lashes with petroleum jelly for a glossy finish.

NAIL SHINER:

Want your nails shinier? Apply petroleum jelly and “Ta Da”

HIDE SPLIT ENDS:

Having split ends and not getting time for a haircut? Rub petroleum jelly on the ends and fake smooth ends until you get a haircut.

TAME YOUR BROWS:

Keep unruly eyebrows in place by smoothing petroleum jelly over your arches. They won’t move all day long.

WORK AS A HIGH LIGHTER:

Apply petroleum jelly on the apple of your cheeks to highlight them.

