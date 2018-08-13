In Photos: Mehndi Ceremony Of Faizan And Maham Amidst Superstars And An Abundance Of Fun

Seems like 2018 is officially the year of top-notch weddings across Pakistan, where all the A-list artistes are getting married in grand ceremonial events. Likewise, the owner of mighty looks and adroit acting capabilities, Faizan Sheikh has gotten Nikkahfied with the absolutely gorgeous, Maham Aamir, who caters phenomenal acting to the audiences, a few months back, in a beautiful affair.

Ever since the Nikkah, these cuties have been giving us some major couple goals.

They have also appeared on various television shows, including ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan and performed rather flamboyantly.

Amid an abundance of love and a plethora of smiles, the Mayoon and Dholki ceremonies of this talented couple have garnered ample attention for all the right reasons. Have a look at the Dulha, all dressed up in a rust Kurta.

Faizan poses with his parents with his face covered in Ubtan on his Mayoon ceremony.

The amount of love they carry for each other can be easily deciphered by this photo.

Maham posts a set of photos delineating her family and close friends having an abundance of happiness.

Here’s a photo of the Dulha along with his super handsome best friends on the ceremonial Mayoon event.

Faizan and Maham are exhibiting the perfect blend of fun and energy through their dance moves at the Mayoon.

The dapper Dulha gives a grand entry on his Mehndi event. He comes to the venue on a heavy bike along with his best friends and family.

Here comes the Dulhan clan, packed with pure power and liveliness. What an entry!

The astounding, Maham couldn’t hold herself back and rushes to her beau.

A Mehndi without dance performances is definitely not a Mehndi. Have a look at this glamorous couple kicking off the performances with perfect synchronization.

Faizan’s mom aka, Parveen Akber, a veteran Pakistani actress takes the center of the stage to show her excitement at her son’s wedding.

Faizan and his buddies dance on hit numbers with an ace.

The immensely talented, Naveed Raza sprinkles his charm over the dance floor along with his spouse.

Besides Faizan and Maham’s couple, another couple has kept stealing the limelight for its gorgeousness and it comprises of Ali Safina and Hira Tareen.

What a spectacular performance by these cuties! Have a look at them, having a fun time.

Hold your horses ladies! Team groom is here to win ample hearts!

The gorgeous bride shows her dance moves at her Mehndi ceremony. She looks absolutely surreal.

Faizan’s sister, Rabya Kulsoom tells three things about her brother that nobody knows.

The suave Ayaz Samoo and his wife along with Faizan and Maham pose for a beautiful photo.

Meanwhile, the legend, Faysal Qureshi is away, his better half makes sure to attend this grand affair with her friend and Syed Jibran’s spouse, Afifa Jibran.

This photo of the groom in the midst of a power-packed dance is giving us all the feels.

Here comes the mandatory boomerang, summarizing the show.

Lastly, have a look at these two amazing photos of the couple exhibiting infinite style and grace.

We wish this couple a beautiful life ahead, with an abundance of love and happiness galore. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

