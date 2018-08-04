In Photos: Mehreen Syed’s Birthday Party Amidst A-List Celebs

Having garnered fame for her incredible sashay in variable fashion shows, the gorgeous, Mehreen Syed went on to become one of the most successful super-models Pakistan has ever produced. The prima donna has represented Pakistan on abundant forums across the world. Her adroitness has led her into a list having actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in it.

August 2 marks the birthday of our favorite supermodel and to celebrate the day, her best friends have been invited to a flabbergasting birthday party at a beautiful venue, in the midst of Lahore. The guest list includes top-notch celebs from the fashion fraternity ranging from flamboyant models, surreal singers, to the super-successful fashion designers.

The owner of a magical voice box, Asim Azhar and the insanely beautiful, Sadaf Kanwal have been the first ones to reach to the birthday party. Have a look at these adorable people having a fine time together.

Seems like Sadaf and Asim have decided to wear blue on the birthday celebration. Asim looks dapper in this floral shirt.

The well-celebrated former model and actress, Iffat Omar has also graced the event with her presence.

#mehreensyed birthday?????? A post shared by Iffat Omar (@iffatomarofficial) on Aug 3, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT

Mehreen Syed’s oldest friend in the industry, Ather Shahzad also attends the birthday party amidst A-list fashion moguls like Umar Sayeed and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

Have a look at this ever-green beauty, Resham enthralling in the ceremonial birthday party. She stands to pose for a photo with the birthday girl and Sadaf.

The beauteous Sadaf Kanwal, posts this photo with the immensely talented, Asim Azhar, on her Instagram profile, captioning it as, “Mera piyra bhai,” with a heart emoji.

Mera piyra bhai ??????.. @asimazhar A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

The cake cutting ceremony happens to be a grand affair with all the first-rate celebs cheering.

A little bit of Boomerang is mandatory for every occasion. Have a look at these cuties do fun poses for the Boomerang.

May you have a life with an abundance of love and happiness Mehreen. More Power to you!

