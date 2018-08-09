In Photos: Zeb Bangash’s Wedding Photos Are Gorgeous!

Known for her stellar singing, Zebunisa Bangash, aka, Zeb Bangash has garnered infinite fame for songs like ‘Dilruba Na Raazi’ and ‘Paimona’. Love for the prima donna is not just confined to Pakistan, she is among a few well-celebrated singers on the other side of the border as well. She has intoned spectacular songs like ‘Ajnabi’ in John Abraham’s ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Sooha Saaha’ in Alia Bhatt’s ‘Highway’ and ‘Haminastu’ in Katrina Kaif’s, ‘Fitoor’. The songstress has also sung excessively for Pakistani dramas including ARY Digital’s Noor-ul-Ain, opposite Ali Sethi.

Our favorite singer, Zeb, has posted photos of her wedding reception, keeping it a small, but a gorgeous affair. These pictures have taken over the social media for all the right reasons.

Donned in a beauteous Shocking Pink Lengha, Zeb looks flabbergasting on her wedding ceremony, embellished with grand gold jewelry along with a traditional Teeka.

The love of her life wears an off-white Sherwani with a red pocket square and black shoes.

Seems like these cuties are literally made for each other. They exhibit infinite charm through this photo.

Earlier, Zeb has gotten Nikkahfied, donned in this gorgeous traditional outfit oozing glamour. She looks like an absolute epitome of grace.

???? @nashmiaharoonphotography A post shared by Zeb ???????????? (@zebbangash) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:01am PDT

She recalls this day as ‘The Big Day’ in her caption. She looks flabbergasting in this photo with beauteous flowers in the background.

On the occasion of her Nikkah ceremony, she poses with her close friends and relatives, all dressed in traditional apparels.

We wish you a pleasant life ahead Zeb, with all the love and contentment. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments