In Pictures: Aiman Khan Surprises Her Fiancé Muneeb Butt

So the cutest couple of Pakistani media fraternity has a long history of making lovey-dovey and adorable efforts for a mere smile on each other’s face. It is not an old story when the heartthrob, Muneeb Butt organized a surprise birthday party for his fiancé, Aiman Khan and her twin sister, Minal Khan. The vibes this party exhibited are phenomenal.

Last Saturday happened to be Muneeb’s birthday and the diva didn’t want to defy herself from pulling off the surprise like a pro. The gorgeous Aiman Khan astounded her husband-to-be with a midnight surprise. He was left in awe when the prima donna came all the way to his home carrying a bouquet of fabulous red roses. Muneeb displayed the amount of contentment he had, in the caption, “Thank you Aiman for not breaking the continuity of wishing me birthday sabsey pehley.”

On the next day, our favorite lovebirds decided to have dinner together, but as soon as they entered the restaurant, this happened.

We can’t resist swooning over these bundles of joy. Couples like this are thought-provoking and give us an idea of how love can extract best of a human being out of someone ordinary. Just look at Muneeb’s expressions! We are certain that he must have no clue of what is he going to experience, before entering the restaurant.

Infinite mandatory photos.

The cake cutting ceremony appeared to have a perfect cake, pretty guests and loads of excitement and love oozing out of every individual present in the eatery.

Let’s just look at the guest list, you will be surprised.

The B’Town sensation, Imran Abbas also graced the event with his presence.

The gorgeous Zara Noor Abbas along with her super handsome husband, Asad Siddiqui, also came to wish a happy birthday.

The immensely talented Syed Jibran and his wife also attended the surprise birthday party.

The uber dapper, Shahroze Sabzwari also made sure of his presence on his friend’s birthday party.

The guest list was incorporated with few other big guns of the fraternity including the sister in law to be, Minal Khan, the gorgeous Hania Aamir and the designer Humayun Alamgir.

We chose this photograph to feature at the end because we can’t stop drooling over this utterly adorable photo.

We wish this happy couple ample happy years in the future, with absolute love and abundant blessings.

