In Pictures: Ayeza Khan’s Tour De Istanbul
One of the finest actresses, the gorgeous Ayeza Khan has been absent from all the events incorporating top-notch celebrities, lately. It is because our favorite thespian is currently on a supposed work-related trip to Istanbul, Turkey and the amount of beauty in her photos has gotten us crave for a vacation as soon as possible.
We will take you to a quick ride around Turkey with your travel guide being our very own, Ayeza Khan.
The mother of two posts a video of the surreal Turkey view from her hotel window.
Danish Taimoor’s better half has managed to look fabulous with everything on point, quite literally.
What’s better than a perfect travel destination? Good people and scrumptious food, for sure.
What a fine human being! She uploads this photo on her Instagram with a hashtag, #mamaandbabytime
She looks stunning, donned in denim jacket and pants, standing after an obelisk.
She posts a photo of herself standing in front of Hagia Sophia. She writes a brief history of the place as, “Hagia Sophia is a former Greek Orthodox Christian patriarchal basilica, later an Ottoman imperial mosque and now a museum in Istanbul, Turkey.”
Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul is known for so many reasons. She has posted a set of photos and a video of the location delineating an essence of absolute marvel.
The well-acclaimed Blue Mosque manages to get featured in her set of photos. Our favorite protagonist has some classy photography skills.
She has posted a photo of herself with her glam squad, while she sits on the chair, waiting to be beautified.
This time-lapse video of the starlet divulges how fun she is on her work.
Also, this one.
What a peaceful location with sheer solace.
Hold your horses, you are about to see different attires and different poses of your favorite celeb.
She is the ultimate queen of curls. Have a look.
Our happy girl has become the happiest one with this trip to Turkey.
Not just commendable acting skills, Ayeza Khan is also an owner of astounding beauty.
May our favorite diva stays one happy-go-lucky and bubbly girl who knows how to sustain a balance between her private life and profession. More power to you Ayeza!
