Why is ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Pinjra so special?

After giving one after another hit drama serials, ARY Digital is all set to bring Pinjra, which features Hadiqa Kiyani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, and Aashir Wajahat in pivotal roles.

What distinguishes this drama is the script, which is written by none other than the late playwright Asma Nabeel. Pinjra revolves around the subject of parenthood.

The protagonist of the play, Omair Rana took to Instagram to post the teaser of the show, writing, “Nothing is greater than the responsibility of raising a child. Here we go. Bismillah. The next one to hit the air soon.” He further added that Pinjra is an ode to Asma Nabeel.

Shazia Wajahat also shared the teaser and penned, “Bismillah. In the loving memory of our beautiful friend @asmanabeelan PINJRA coming soon.”

“This has been made with a lot of love and hard work. Everyone involved from the cast and the entire team gave their heart and soul to this serial.. The message in the play is a strong one and we hope that we are able to convey it across in a positive way,” she added.

Produced by Shazia Wajahat (Showcase Productions) and directed by Najaf Bilgrami, the teaser delineates a small, cute family with Hadiqa Kiyani’s voiceover in the background. She points out that all children are the same in the eyes of their parents but perhaps things do not always go this way. The first look then shows children engulfed in their own ordeals, screaming, and smashing stuff around.

Writer, poet, and producer Asma Nabeel lost her battle with cancer in July 2021. The playwright had been diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and she was fighting fearlessly ever since.

