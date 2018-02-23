The Lux Style Awards happened to be on the verge of popularity this time, but for all the wrong reasons. All hell broke loose after a video of Mahira Khan ignoring veteran actor, Javed Sheikh’s kiss went viral. Fans of both celebrities were seen fighting a cyber war that ignited a social media frenzy.

Here’s the video of the moment which caused outrage.

Congratulations my favourite @TheMahiraKhan for winning the best actor award for #Verna ???? you truly deserve it ? and I love you a lot ? #MahiraKhan #LSA2018 pic.twitter.com/Il5skyFZ1H — Deep Basu (@deepbasu1) February 21, 2018



Fans of both the celebrities started bashing each other because of the video. Both celebrities became a new trend for people who like memes.

However, due to the seniority of Javed Sheikh, Mahira responded to this whole agitation by tweeting,



I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018



According to her, she didn’t realize that he came close to kiss her, or maybe she saw the award and turned to it.

Meanwhile, the legendary, Javed Sahab took the ‘comeback’ game to a whole new level. CEO, ARY Digital, Jarjees Seja posted a selfie with actor Faysal Qureshi and Javed Sheikh pouting all the controversies away.

Here, have a look at this hilarious selfie.



Javed Sahab should be an inspiration for all of us. No matter how you perform, you still experience brutal criticism which turns out as a demotivation factor in your progress. Javed Sahab with such an uplifting witty selfie has proved to be one of the most tolerant superstars, our country has ever gotten.

Kudos to the legend for shutting out all the trolls on social media.

What are your views on the story? Comment below and let us know.

