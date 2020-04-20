‘Premgali’ coming soon on ARY Digital

Looks like 2020 is also the year of flamboyant dramas on ARY Digital just like the last year and years before that. ARY Digital has transcended the boundaries of the entertainment scene of Pakistan by bringing one after another impeccable drama serial to keep the audiences hooked and binge-watch each drama.

Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about. These dramas also play an integral part in the destigmatization of certain issues. This is not all! The sitcoms and romcoms broadcasted on ARY Digital are also loved by the populace living in Pakistan and abroad.

Following a potpourri of exceptionally acclaimed dramas like Ishqiya, Jhooti, Ghalati, Thora Sa Haq and Ruswai amidst others, ARY Digital is all set to hold its viewers spellbound with ‘Premgali’ helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, known for giving us hits like Hania and Aangan, to name a few. His ‘Tich Button’ is also about to hit cinema screens soon.

As of now, only the photos from the sets have come out and they unveil a few of the A-list celebrities as fragments of Premgali’s ensemble cast including Farhan Saeed, Sohai Ali Abro, Saba Hamid, Anoushey Abbasi, Waseem Abbas with veteran actors Qavi Khan and Shamim Hilaly.

Related: Sameera in Ruswai inspires us to find the courage to face demons

Want to add something to the story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments