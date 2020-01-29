PSL 2020 anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’ features five impeccable artists

Maintaining the legacy, the official anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has just been released on all major television channels before the 9:00 PM bulletin, entitled ‘Tayyar Hain,” on January 28.

However, the song is special for not one, but two reasons; it commemorates the homecoming of T20 league and it offers a variety of energetic yet surreal voices.

Astounding singers like Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid, and Asim Azhar lent their vocals for Tayyar Hain. The song is produced by none other than Zulfiqar Jabbar.

The song also includes cricketers from Hasan Ali, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees and Shan Masood.

It is the first time in the history of PSL that all matches will be staged in Pakistan. Previously, most fixtures were played in the United Arab Emirates because of the reluctance of foreign players to play in Pakistan.

But due to airtight security provided by the Law Enforcement Agencies, these concerns were evaporated and foreign players finally agreed to come.

Fawad Khan intoned last year’s PSL anthem ‘Khel Deewano Ka’, written by Shuja Haider. The song also featured Young Desi.

Anthems for the first three installments were sung by Ali Zafar. His 2017 song ‘Ab Khel Jamay Ga’ was lauded by a huge populace so much so that it became Pakistan’s cricket tune.

