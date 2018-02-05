Getting married is the biggest thing in any girl’s life and getting married according to girl’s own will is certainly the happiest one. Moreover, in Islam, getting married completes half your Deen and is mandatory for every Muslim. Marriage is sharing your love, your life, your habits, your happiness and your sorrows with your partner. But what happens when the one you got married to, do not exist anymore?

This drama ‘Pukaar’, engulfed with emotions is a story of Samra (Yumna Zaidi) who is a happy and bubbly girl that knows how to enjoy life to the fullest. Even her marriage happens to be a dream comes true. She marries a feudal lord whom she liked pretty much.

But her life was not just happiness. Her husband dies right after some days of their marriage and the miseries of her life start. As per rural traditions, the family wants to keep her bound for the rest of her life in the name of family’s pride as per the rules of feudal families. Life for Samra became hard and the girl who was once full of happiness was drowning.

Sarang (Zahid Ahmed) comes as her savior in the story. He is the very optimistic character of the story. His positive character change Samra’s approach towards life.

Written By:

Adeel Razzak

Directed By:

Farooq Rind

Cast:

• Yumna Zaidi as Samra

• Zahid Ahmed as Sarang

• Saad Qureshi

• Rehan Sheikh

• Jia Ali

• Saba Faisal

• Laila Zuberi

• Sheryaar Zaidi

starting from 8th Feb, every Thursday at 8:00 pm.

