Punjab Nahi Jaounge has been having a dream run on both local and international cinemas crossing the 50 crore mark worldwide becoming the 1st Pakistani film leaving Jawaani phir nahi Ani behind.

2017 was the year of success for Nadeem baig and team Punjab nahi jaounge where the film created buzz with its script, songs and immense acting of the stars. The film also gained a lot of appreciation for the dialogues few of which became popular immedietly after the release like “Help me Durdana.”

Actor, Ahmed Ali Butt also shared this news on his Instagram account and just like him we are also happy and proud for the entire film cast and everyone involved.

We hope that in future too we will experience such great films. Wishing all the best to Pakistan’s film fraternity.

