Celebrating its 125th day today PNJ is still screening in areas of Punjab.

Having the most appealing on screen couple in leads, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, PNJ is a full family entertainer.

With songs topping the music charts and direction on point, Punjab nahi jaungi is totally a treat for cinema goers.

The film impressed the audiences and the critics and its dialogues became viral taking the nation on a laughter riot. The Mehwish-Humayun jodi made waves onscreen and this has been proved again with PNJ.

Lots of congratulations to the whole team.

