Punjab nahi jaungi
03 Jan
Celebrating its 125th day today PNJ is still screening in areas of Punjab.

Having the most appealing on screen couple in leads, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, PNJ is a full family entertainer.

With songs topping the music charts and direction on point, Punjab nahi jaungi is totally a treat for cinema goers.

The film impressed the audiences and the critics and its dialogues became viral taking the nation on a laughter riot. The Mehwish-Humayun jodi made waves onscreen and this has been proved again with PNJ.

Lots of congratulations to the whole team.

