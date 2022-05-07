Pyar Deewangi Hai | When love is snatched away

Pyar Deewangi Hai is an emotional drama. The story revolves around a beautiful girl, Rabi, and her cousin Mateen, who is also her neighbor and love interest.

Their relationship becomes complex due to some uncontrollable incidents and misunderstandings, but they both manage to go against their families to marry each other. When they think it’s all right, life shows its cards.

Neelam Munir as Rabi is a beautiful young girl who loves her fiancé the most, but at the same time is very scared of her brother.

Shuja Asad as Mateen is Rabi’s cousin and fiancé. He is educated, humble and obedient.

Sami Khan as Dawood is Rabi’s maternal cousin, who loves Rabi to the extent of obsession, and is willing to sacrifice his life for his love.

Rabi and Mateen love each other the most and are engaged. All they need is love. But, when society and its norms get in between a loving relationship, it’s torn apart.

Written By: Misbah Ali Syed

Directed By: Aabis Raza

Cast:

Neelam Munir

Sami Khan

Shuja Asad

Saba Faisal

Javed Shaikh

Hasan Niazi

Urooj Fatima

Gul-e-Rana

Nida Khan

Sabahat Bukhari

Aliya Ali

Pyar Deewangi Hai is starting on 9th May and will air every Monday at 8:00 pm, on ARY Digital.

