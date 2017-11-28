Pyarey Afzal OST | Title Song By Waqar Ali | With Lyrics

Lyrics: Waqar Ali

Director: Nadeem Baig

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

The power of words is a wonderful thing. It can melt a frozen heart, unite lovers, and mend pain. ‘Pyarey Afzal’ is a heart touching story of a young man’s struggle, to win the woman of his dreams. using words to paint canvases of love and affection. He expresses his desires in letters, but keeps them a secret. but when a conflict arises between families, the young man is forced to leave his home, a situation that exposes his hidden letters to every one, including the woman of his affections.

