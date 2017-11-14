Featuring Bilal Abbas Khan, Shahzad Sheikh and Iqra Aziz in the lead roles, Qurban will be soon hitting your TV screens.

The trio is all geared up to appear in iDream’s “Qurban” and we are hooked to its trailers already. Penned down by Zafar Mairaj of Muqabil fame, Qurban revolves around the story of two Nikkahs.

We have previously seen Bilal in “Rasm e Dunya” where he gathered a lot of fame and appreciation. About his character in “Qurban” the star stated:

“The transformation of the character is what made me explore myself and I enjoyed doing that. The Character of Shahmeer is what I haven’t done before and this is something I wanted to do”.

When asked about why he chose to do “Qurban”, he said:

“The character was challenging, the script is really amazing and it’s a very sensitive topic which is being addressed in a subtle manner through the drama.”

About his favorite scene, he told us “The scene of a Mazar as seen in the trailer is my favorite, it took almost 6, 7 hours to shoot it and there was this atmosphere of live qawwali going on which took me into the character.”

Iqra previously played the character of Saba in Ghairat and is playing the lead role of “Heer” in the drama, who is in love with Shahmeer.

Upon asking why she chose to play Heer, she said:

The script was really nice secondly I am very comfortable with the cast and the production house and everything was very positive.

Whereas, Shahzad is playing a pivotal role in the drama which is yet to discover once the drama goes on air.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti, Qurban will hit your TV screens soon!

